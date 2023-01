business Market Live: Nifty cracks below 17900; all sectors in red | Adani stocks tumble | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty struggles to defend the 17,900 mark amid selloff in banking shares. All sectors trade in the red as volatility spikes on F&O expiry day. Adani group of stocks are among the biggest losers in trade, however, some auto names like Bajaj Auto, Maruti and TVS are holding out in a weak market. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in trade.