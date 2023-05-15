English
    Market Live: Nifty Closes Near 18,400; Sensex Jumps 280 Points | Bajar Gupshup

    Nifty closed around 18,400, a positive closing price for Indian benchmark indices. The top gainers on the Nifty were Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, ITC, Tech Mahindra and HUL, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Cipla, BPCL, Divis Labs and Grasim Industries. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.

    first published: May 15, 2023 03:44 pm

