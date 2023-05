business Market Live: Nifty Closes At 18,300; Sensex Jumps Over 230 Points | Bajar Gupshup With the Nifty above 18,300, benchmark indices ended higher on support from metal, IT, and pharmaceutical companies. On the Nifty, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Divis Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals, and Tech Mahindra showed the greatest gains, while Nestle India, Hero Motocorp, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, and Tata Motors showed the greatest losses. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.