business Market Live: Nifty Closes At 18,297; Sensex Falls 36 Points | Bajar Gupshup At close, the Sensex was down 35.68 points and the Nifty was down at 18,297. About 2,052 shares advanced, while 1,427 shares declined, and 153 shares were unchanged. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.