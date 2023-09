business Market Live: Nifty closes above 19,800; Sensex up 325 points |Bajar Gupshup Among sectors, except pharma all other indices are trading in the green with capital goods, oil & gas, power and realty up 1.5-2 percent each. Mazagon Dock, HDFC Bank, Cochin Shipyard, Reliance Industries and Power Finance are among the most active shares on the NSE. Catch Sumit Mehrotra on Bajar Gupshup to know more!