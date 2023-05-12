business Market Live: Nifty Closes Above 18,330; Sensex Gains 123 Points | Bajar Gupshup The Sensex was up 123.38 points and the Nifty was up at 18,314.80. About 1,650 shares advanced, 1,859 shares declined, and 129 shares were unchanged. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.