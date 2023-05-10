English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    X

    business

    Market Live: Nifty Closes Above 18,300; Sensex Rises 179 Points | Bajar Gupshup

    At close, the Sensex was up 178.87 points and the Nifty was up at 18,311.80. About 1800 shares advanced, 1601 shares declined, and 138 shares unchanged. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.

    first published: May 10, 2023 03:42 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Bajar Gupshup

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows