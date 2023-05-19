English
    Market Live: Nifty Closes Above 18,200, Sensex Advances By 300 Points | Bajar Gupshup

    Indian benchmark indices ended higher in the highly volatile session. Top gainers on the Nifty included Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra and Infosys, while losers were Divis Laboratories, Britannia Industries, Tata Consumer Products, NTPC and Asian Paints. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.

    first published: May 19, 2023 03:46 pm

