business Market Live: Nifty Below 18600 Post Fed Move; Oil & Gas Top Mover; IT In Red | Mid-day Mood Check Triple-Digit cut on the Nifty as Fed's hawkish tone sours sentiment on Dalal Street! The index is trading near the 18550 mark with IT emerging as the top laggard. What are the top movers and shakers in today's session? Watch this chat between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about what's moving the market this Thursday!