Market Live: Nifty Below 18,600; IT Top Loser, HCL Tech Slides | Paytm Rallies | Mid-day Mood Check

No Friday cheer on Dalal Street as the Nifty fails to sustain opening gains. The index is trading below the 18,600 mark amid weakness in the IT pack. HCL Tech is the biggest laggard on the Nifty after it revises its revenue guidance for FY23. However, Nifty Bank has hit a fresh record high today.. even the PSU banking pack is extending its stellar run. Paytm is trading with strong gains as the board considers share buyback next week. Catch this chat between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota on what the mood is like on Dalal Street this Friday afternoon!