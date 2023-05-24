business Market Live: Nifty Below 18,350; Metals Cool Off | Sun, Hindalco, Nykaa, Mah CIE & Dixon In Focus Nifty slips below 18,350 mark amid volatility. However, broader markets are holding out in trade. Realty, Pharma, and FMCG are among the top sectoral gainers today. However, the Metals sector has come under selling pressure following a strong rally in recent sessions. Some of the top gainers on the Nifty index included Sun Pharma, HDFC Life, Power Grid, Dr. Reddy's, and Maruti, while Adani Ports, Divi's Lab, Hindalco, Tata Motors, and IndusInd Bank were among the losers. Mahindra CIE witnessed an 8% increase in its stock price after a significant block deal. Hindalco, on the other hand, is among the losers as its standalone revenue is expected to decline 2.6% YoY. Nykaa is slipping ahead of earnings, although its Beauty, Personal Care business is expected to contribute positively to Q4 results. Dixon Tech exceeded expectations with a 28% YoY rise in profit, impressing the market. Additionally, Biocon shares surged as the company reported a 31% growth in net profit for Q4. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks in today’s session!