business Market LIVE: Nifty below 18250; IndusInd Gains, SBI Drags | L&T, DRL Q4 Today | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty started on a positive note but the index has erased its opening gains and is now trading around that 18,250 mark. The Nifty PSU Bank index is the top loser, followed by the IT and Pharma sectors. On the other hand, the Nifty FMCG and Realty sectors are among the top gainers. The top losers on the Nifty include UPL, SBI, DRL, and Coal India, while the gainers include HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, Britannia, and HUL. Lots of midcaps like Apollo Tyres, SCI, Aarti Industries, Rain Industries are reacting to their earnings. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks in today's session.