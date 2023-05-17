business Market Live: Nifty below 18200, IT & Realty lose; LIC Hsg, Kaynes in focus | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty trades near day’s low, slipping below the crucial level of 18,200. While small-cap stocks are outperforming, major sectors such as IT, Realty, and Media are witnessing losses. However, the Auto sector is managing to hold its ground. Bharti Airtel exceeded profit estimates, recording a significant 50 percent jump in net profit. However, the average revenue per user (ARPUs) remained muted. Bank of Baroda also delivered impressive results, with a record 168 percent surge in quarterly profit, leading to bullish sentiments among brokerages for the stock. On the flip side, Goa Carbon faced a substantial decline of 9 percent due to dismal Q4 earnings. Meanwhile, LIC Housing Finance witnessed a sharp decline of 6 percent following muted Q4 results. On the other hand, CreditAccess Grameen experienced a 7 percent climb, driven by an 86 percent jump in Q4 profit. Moneycontrol’s Nandita Khemka talks to Gaurav Bissa of InCred about the market setup and some of the buzzing stocks in today’s session. Watch!