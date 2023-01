business Market live: Nifty below 18,100, Sensex sheds 600+ pts; All sectors in red | Mid-day mood check Benchmark indices extended the losses to trade at day's low. Sensex was down more than 600 points at noon, and Nifty slipped below 18,100. All sectoral indices trading in the red, with metals, PSU banks and realty indices cracking most. Catch mid-day market mood check to know more about the big gainers and losers of today’s session.