business Market Live: Nifty Below 18,100 | Pharma Stocks Gain | Muted Debut For Sula | Mid-day Mood Check Selloff extends on Dalal Street as the Nifty tumbles below the 18100 mark. PSU banks, realty and metals are among the top sectoral losers today. Tata Motors and BPCL are among the big Nifty losers today. Mid-caps and small-caps see deeper cuts. In today’s mid-day market mood check, Nandita Khemka talks to Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities on what is the next support level for the Nifty.