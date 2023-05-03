business Market Live: Nifty below 18100; IT, PSU banks fall | IndiGo, SpiceJet in focus | Mid-day Mood Check After a six-day winning streak, the Nifty was able to snap that streak; it traded below 18,100. PSU banks, IT and metals are among the sectoral drags on the index; however, FMCG posted gains in the index. The Nifty gainers are HUL, Asian Paints, Coal India, and ITC, whereas the losers are Hindalco, ONGC, Axis Bank, L&T, and Bajaj Finance. InterGlobe Aviation soars as a result of Go First's move to increase fares and market share. BofA ML on Interglobe: Buy with target at Rs 2,700/share. Nifty 500 losers: Manappuram, Central Bank, Indus Towers, DCM Shriram. Nifty 500 gainers: EIL, RVNL, BHEL, Allcargo, Aptus. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks.