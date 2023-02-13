business Market LIVE: Nifty below 17,800; IT & PSU banks fall most; SBI biggest loser | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty slips below the key 17,800 level amid selling pressure in public sector banks and IT stocks on February 13. The State Bank of India (SBI) is among the top loser on the index. Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports are the top losers on the Nifty. Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) from the IT pack are among the big losers on Nifty today. The Bajaj twins and life insurers have also snapped their gaining streak. Titan, Bajaj Auto and Eicher are among the gainers on the Nifty. From the midcap universe, Oil India is reacting to strong earnings. However, Coforge has slumped in trade post the block deal. Info Edge, Lupin, Balkrishna Industries are among the top losers on Nifty 500. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the market action!