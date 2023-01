business Market live: Nifty below 17800; energy top loser | Infosys slips before Q3 | Mid-day mood check Nifty dives below the crucial 17,800 mark. All sectors trade in the red with oil & gas and banks emerging as the top laggards. Infosys edges lower but HCL Tech is upbeat ahead of Q3 earnings. Nykaa slides after big block deal in the counter. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the market action.