business Market LIVE: Nifty below 17,750; metals lose | Adani Group stocks rebound | Mid-day Mood Check The Nifty trades in a narrow range; it fails to hold 17,700. FMCG and metals are among the top sectoral losers. Among the top sectors that gained on February 7 were banks and real estate. Stocks of the Adani Group have rebounded following a rout. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Yatin Mota and Nandita Khemka to find out more about the movers and shakers in trade today.