Market Live: Nifty below 17700; IT, realty lose | Adani stocks up for 6th day | Mid-day Mood Check

Nifty slips below 17700 amid weak global cues. However, mid and small-cap stocks are outperforming the benchmarks. The US Federal Reserve's hawkish commentary spooked Wall Street, leading to a negative sentiment in the Asian markets. Among the top losers are the Realty and IT sectors, while Autos and FMCG stocks are holding out. Despite the overall bearish sentiment, IndusInd Bank is emerging as the top Nifty gainer as reports suggest that the RBI is likely to extend CEO Sumant Kathpalia's tenure by three years. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in trade!