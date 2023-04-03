Market Live: Nifty below 17,350; autos zoom, crude shock for oil marketing cos | Mid-day Mood Check

Nifty opened strong and reclaimed 17400 at open but failed to hold on to the crucial level. Autos and PSU banks are the top gainers today, while FMCG, metals, and IT are among the top losers. Mid and small-cap indices are outperforming the benchmarks in today’s session. Meanwhile, a surprise output cut by OPEC+ may lead to a rise in oil prices to $90-95 by the end of 2023, as per Goldman Sachs. This caused a spike of over 5% in crude prices, leading to gains for ONGC and Oil India, while OMCs took a beating. Meanwhile, the auto industry maintained its momentum in March, with autos in top gear in terms of sales. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!