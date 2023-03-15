 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market Live: Nifty below 17,150; metals, pharma top gainers | Mid-day Mood Check

Mar 15, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

Credit Suisse veteran Neelkanth Mishra is joining Axis Bank. Cipla sells a majority stake in its Ugandan subsidiary, resulting in an increase in its shares. Reliance Jio has unveiled new postpaid family plans that compete with Airtel's offerings. LTIMindtree expects merged entity to see revenue realisation of $1 bn. PVR plans to add 200 screens every year; to realise merger synergies in 12-24 months. Nifty top gainers: Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Titan. Nifty top losers: Airtel, HUL, Nestle, SBI Life, ONGC. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the gainers and losers in today's session.

Moneycontrol News
