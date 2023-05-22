business Market Live: Nifty Back Near 18300; Siemens, Balaji Amines, Zomato In Focus | Mid-day Mood Check The Nifty is back around the 18,300 level, with the broader markets underperforming the benchmarks. IT extends gains, while the banking sector is subdued today. Nifty gainers include Adani Group companies, Divi's Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Sun Pharmaceutical. Siemens is under pressure after it announced plans to sell its low voltage motors and geared motors businesses to its German parent for Rs 2,200 crore. Balaji Amines cracks following the resignation of its CFO and four independent directors, although the company expressed confidence in maintaining its growth trajectory. Zomato narrows its losses in the fourth quarter and achieves positive EBITDA, excluding its subsidiary Blinkit. The company also projected full profitability within the next four quarters. Muthoot Finance witnessed a rally in its stock price after reporting strong Q4 results, with loan growth surging over 9% quarter-on-quarter. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks in today’s session!