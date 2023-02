business Market Live: Nifty Back Below 17,500 | Spicejet, NMDC, Nestle, Oil India In Focus | Closing Bell Rebound in the early hours of the trading day was short-lived. Sensex erased all gains and fell by 150 pts. Nifty is back below 17,500, with metal and auto stocks being under pressure. Santosh Nair decodes the volatility in the markets. Spicejet, NMDC, Nestle and Oil India are also on the radar.