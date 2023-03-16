Market Live: Nifty back below 17000; Metals melt | RIL, Motherson in focus | Mid-day Mood Check

Markets swing between gains and losses amid volatility. Nifty is back in the fed after briefly reclaiming the 17000 mark. Metals, banks, and IT sectors are among the top laggards. Among stocks in news, JPMorgan maintains overweight rating on RIL with a target price of Rs 2960. Meanwhile. Samvardhana Motherson shares decline over 10% following a large block deal. DLF rallies as the company sells over 1,137 flats in Gurugram for more than Rs 8,000 crores within just three days. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the gainers and losers in today's session.