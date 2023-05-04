business Market Live: Nifty back above 18150 post Fed outcome; metals shine, insurers gain | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty is trading firmly above 18,150 after a muted start. Midcap Index continues to outperform the benchmark indices. Metals and PSU Banks are among the top gainers while FMCG and realty sectors are under pressure. SBI Life, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, BPCL, and Tata Steel are among the top gainers on the Nifty, whereas Power Grid, Tata Consumer, ICICI Bank, are on the losing side. RIL edges higher as shareholders and creditors have approved the demerger of its financial services arm, Jio financial services. Titan's Q4 numbers and jewellery business growth have received positive feedback from brokerages, with Macquarie giving an Outperform rating on Titan and a target of Rs 3,200/share. HDFC, Hero Moto and Dabur will be reporting Q4 earnings today. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks.