business Market Live: Nifty back above 18,000; PSU banks & metals top gainers | Mid-day Mood Check Markets have snapped a 4-day losing streak with the Nifty back above the 18,000 mark and the Sensex reclaiming the 60,000 mark. The recovery is more pronounced in the broader markets as both the mid and smallcap indices gain anywhere between 2-3%. PSU Banks, Metals, Realty and Autos are among the top gainers today. Nandita Khemka lists out the top gainers and losers in today’s session in this Mid-day Mood check on the market!