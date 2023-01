business Market LIVE: Nifty back above 18000; IT, FMCG top gainers | RIL among gainers | Mid-day Mood Check The markets staged a comeback with the Nifty reclaiming the 18,000 mark. Gains are being led by the FMCG and IT sectors. Energy stocks including RIL are abuzz after government cuts windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 1,900 from Rs 2,100 per tonne. Catch this mid-day mood check on the markets to know more about the movers and shakers in today's session.