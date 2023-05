business Market Live: Nifty Around 18,500; Apollo Hospitals, Vedanta, Sona BLW Buzzing | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty sees triple-digit cut; slips below 18,600. IT & pharma holding up; banks, metals & realty under pressure. Nifty gainers: Asian Paints, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Motors, BPCL & HDFC Life. Nifty losers: ONGC, HDFC, NTPC, SBI & Coal India. SBI falls marginally by 2% as it turns ex dividend. Analysts see 42% upside in Adani Ports but stock falls post Q4 results. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks in today’s session!