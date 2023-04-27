business Market Live: Nifty Around 17850; Bajaj Finance, HUL, Axis Bank & Wipro In Focus | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty above 17,800; Bajaj twins, SBI Life, and UPL are among the top gainers. Top sectoral movers are the real estate and information technology sectors. PSU banks and pharma are under pressure. Outperformance by the broader market continues. Bajaj Finance reports a strong fourth quarter; brokerages maintain their positions. Nifty gainers include Bajaj twins, UPL, SBI Life & BPCL while nifty losers are HDFC Life, Power Grid, HUL, Apollo Hospitals, Axis Bank. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks.