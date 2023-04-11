Market LIVE: Nifty around 17,700 led by banks & autos; Kotak Bank top gainer | Mid-day Mood Check

The Nifty surpassed 17700 mark in intra-day trade led by Banks & Autos. Mid & small-cap stocks are fairly buoyant as well. Kotak Bank's weight on MSCI may increase as foreign holdings dip to 41.22%, while the FII room for the bank has increased to 25% after the March quarter. Bank of Baroda's shares are up over 4% due to a strong business update for Q4. However, the IT sector remains cautious ahead of TCS earnings tomorrow. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know all about the buzzers in today’s session.