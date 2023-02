business Market Live: Nifty Around 17,550; Adani Shares Extend Slide | FMCG Top Gainer | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty trading in a range; hovering around 17600 mark. FMCG & IT among top sectoral gainers. Metals, energy top sectoral losers today. Adani Group shares tumble; Adani Ent FPO called off and Britannia rallies after strong Q3 earnings. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Yatin Mota and Nandita Khemka to find out more about the movers and shakers in trade today.