Market Live: Nifty around 17,500; realty stands tall | L&T, HDFC Bank top gainers | Mid-day Mood Check

Nifty is hovering around the 17500 mark in trade. However, midcaps are underperforming the benchmark indices. Realty and FMCG are the top sectoral gainers but autos and PSU banks are among the laggards today. The gainers on the Nifty included L&T, HDFC twins, ITC, and Titan, while Eicher, IndusInd, Apollo Hospitals, NTPC, SBI are among the top laggards. L&T jumps over 3% on winning a mega order for its hydrocarbon business, and Bajaj Finance shares rose due to new loan bookings surging 20% in Q4. HDFC Bank shares also gaining as advances and deposits surged in Q4. Moneycontrol’s Nandita Khemka talks to Ajit Mishra of Religare Securities about the market setup and some of the buzzing stocks in today’s session. Watch!