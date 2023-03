business Market Live: Nifty around 17,400 | Adani stocks in focus after SC order | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty trades near 17,400 mark, recouping some of intra-day losses. PSU Banks and Realty are extending gains but IT is one pocket that’s under pressure. Adani group stocks are in focus after multiple block deals and the SC order. Rail stocks are buzzing in today’s session. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzers in today’s session.