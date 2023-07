business Market Live: Nifty Above 19,750, Sensex Up 340 Pts L&T, ITC, Cipla Gain l Bajar Gupshup Live: Watch Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol for all the latest market news and analysis. Nifty is above 19,750, and Sensex is up 340 points. L&T, ITC, Britannia Industries, Cipla, Axis Bank, while losers were Bajaj Finance, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra and Apollo Hospitals. Among the sectors, Capital Goods, FMCG and realty are up 1 per cent each.