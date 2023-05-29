business Market Live: Nifty Above 18600; Nifty Bank Hits Record| ICICI Lombard, M&M Rise| Mid-day Mood Check It’s a marvellous Monday for market as the Nifty index reclaimed the 18,600 level with an impressive triple-digit rally. The mid and small-cap indices are also showing strength, adding to the positive sentiment. Global cues playing a significant role in boosting investor confidence, with news of US lawmakers reaching an 'in-principle' agreement on the debt ceiling. Nifty Bank hits a fresh high to trade near the 44,400 mark. Among the other sectors, FMCG, and metals are emerging as top gainers, while pharma and energy are facing some downward pressure. M&M, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, ITC, and HDFC are among the top Nifty gainers while ONGC, Sun Pharma, Divi's Lab, and HCL Tech are on the losing side today. M&M shares positive growth prospects, expecting the SUV segment to grow over 10% and foreseeing potential market share gains in the tractor business. ICICI Lombard is also witnessing a rally as ICICI Bank has announced plans to increase its stake beyond 50%. Clean Science saw notable equity changing hands, while Balkrishna Industries' shares tumbled by 9% due to a YoY decline in Q4 profits. Investors are also keeping an eye on upcoming earnings reports from IRCTC and Adani Transmission. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks in today’s session!