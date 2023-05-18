business Market Live: Nifty Above 18250; Banks Gain, Realty Slips | SBI, ITC Q4 Today | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty snaps losing streak to trade higher around the 18,250 mark. Banks and IT are witnessing gains, while the realty and pharma sectors are struggling today. Among the top gainers on the Nifty are Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Life, and Bharti Airtel. On the other hand, Divi's Lab, Adani Ports, Eicher, and Power Grid are among the losers on the index. SBI is expected to report a 65.2% increase in its Q4 net profit, with its NII predicted to rise by 26.3% compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, ITC is anticipated to clock in 12-13% year-on-year growth in cigarette volume for the fourth quarter. In other news, Everstone is reportedly engaged in discussions to sell its entire stake in Restaurant Brands Asia, as revealed by sources from CNBC Awaaz. Furthermore, the promoters of Vedant Fashions are planning to divest nearly 10% of their stake through an Offer for Sale (OFS). Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks in today’s session!