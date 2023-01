business Market Live: Nifty Above 18,100, Sensex Zooms 900 points; TCS Buzzing Before Q3 | Mid-Day Mood Check Bulls are back with a vengeance amid strong global cues. Nifty is cruising above the 18,100 mark and the Sensex has zoomed over 900 points. All sectors trade in the green led by IT sector. TCS is up nearly 3% ahead of its Q3 earnings. Metals, Pharma and auto are the other big gainers today. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about the top gainers and losers in today’s session.