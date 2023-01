business Market Live: Nifty above 18,100; realty top loser | HUL, Adani Ent in focus | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty holds above 18,100 despite weak global cues. Media and realty are the top losers while energy is the sole sectoral gainer in today’s session. HUL is subdued ahead of third quarter earnings while Asian Paints is clocking mild gains as it gears up to report quarterly numbers. What are the other movers and shakers in today’s session. Catch this mid-day mood check between Nandita Khemka and Karunya Rao to know more about all the market action.