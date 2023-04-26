English
    Market Live: Nifty above 17750; realty, autos gain | Bajaj Finance, Maruti Q4 today | Mid-day Mood Check

    Nifty trades flat around 17,750 mark with small-cap stocks outperforming the benchmark indices. Realty and auto sectors are among the top gainers while metals are among the top losers today. Bajaj Auto reported its highest quarterly margin in nine quarters, but analysts from Citi and CLSA remain bearish on the stock. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies have raised their target price for the company. Tata Consumer reported an all-round beat, with international margins rising QoQ, and Starbucks revenue crossing Rs 1,000 crore for FY23. Maruti and Bajaj Finance are set to announce their Q4 earnings later today. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks.

    first published: Apr 26, 2023 12:29 pm

