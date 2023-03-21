business Market LIVE: Nifty above 17,000; PSBs, Energy top gainers; RIL rallies | Mid-day Mood Check Reliance Industries (RIL) rebounds as government slashes windfall tax on crude production. RIL is among the top Nifty gainers; CLSA says stock is a bargain buy now; sees 35 percent upside. Airtel introduces new cheaper family plan to counter Jio post-paid plans. Airtel introduces Rs 599 plan where you get 1 extra SIM. Earlier, the cheapest plan was Rs 999 which offered 4 SIMs. IGL, Mahanagar Gas up over 2 percent on the back of CLSA report. CLSA says regulatory regime to become more favourable from April 1; pricing power is set to return for city gas companies. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the gainers and losers in today's (March 21) session. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.