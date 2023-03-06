business Market LIVE: Metal stocks shining again; should you buy now? RIL, Britannia, Adani stocks in focus Nifty closed just a shade below the 17,600 mark following a strong rally fuelled by a surge in Adani Group shares and PSU bank stocks. Will the momentum continue in the holiday-shortened week? Osho Krishan of Angel One tells us what the charts are indicating for the Nifty and a host of stocks like Reliance Industries & Power Grid. Metals were among the top sectoral movers last week amid strength in China economic data. But will a modest growth forecast for 2023 derail the recent rally? Is this the right time to nibble into shares like Tata Steel, Hindalco and JSW Steel? We ask Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services. Watch! Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.