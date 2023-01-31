GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Market Live: Jitters Ahead Of Budget | Adani Enterprises FPO Fully Subscribed | Closing Bell
Moneycontrol News
Jan 31, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST
Adani Enterprises FPO has been Fully subscribed. Is that good enough to lift sentiment for Adani Group stocks and the market in general? Santosh Nair and Yatin Mota discuss. Stocks in focus: Blue Dart Express, SRF, Laurus Lab and Indraprastha Gas
TAGS:
#Budget 2023
#closing bell
#market today
#share market
#stock market
#video
first published: Jan 31, 2023 03:27 pm