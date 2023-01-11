 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market Live: Indices Trade Flat In A Volatile Session | Indigo, Bharti & MCX In Focus | Closing Bell

Jan 11, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST

Bulls are still struggling and global macros are not exactly working in India's favour at this point. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota decoded a volatile session for Indian markets. Interglobe Aviation, Bharti Airtel, MCX & Max Financial are in focus.

Moneycontrol News
