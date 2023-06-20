business Market Live: Nifty At 18,816; Tata Motors, HDFC Life Top Gainers, Sun Pharma Lose l Bajar Gupshup Sensex closed at 159.40 points higher at 63,327.70, Nifty added 61.20 points at 18,816.70. Top Nifty gainers included Tata Motors, HDFC Life, HCL Technologies, Power Grid Corporation and Eicher Motors, while losers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma and Divis Labs. All sectors ended in the green. The power index was up 1%, while auto, realty, metal and information technology each gained 0.5% . Watch Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol for all the latest market news and analysis.