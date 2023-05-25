business Market Live: Fed members split over rate hike | May F&O expiry today; Adani Ent, Nykaa, LIC in focus SGX Nifty is hinting at a muted start for the Indian markets. It's monthly expiry day today, so the Nifty is likely to remain volatile around the 18,300 mark. Globally, FOMC minutes indicate that Fed members are divided over the future rate hike path. We touch base with Geoff Dennis and talk to him about interest rates, debt ceiling impasse and a whole host of other issues. Rahul Ghose of Hedged decodes the market setup and also discusses stocks like LIC, Nykaa, Adani Enterprises etc. Watch!