English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    X

    business

    Market Live: Fed members split over rate hike | May F&O expiry today; Adani Ent, Nykaa, LIC in focus

    SGX Nifty is hinting at a muted start for the Indian markets. It's monthly expiry day today, so the Nifty is likely to remain volatile around the 18,300 mark. Globally, FOMC minutes indicate that Fed members are divided over the future rate hike path. We touch base with Geoff Dennis and talk to him about interest rates, debt ceiling impasse and a whole host of other issues. Rahul Ghose of Hedged decodes the market setup and also discusses stocks like LIC, Nykaa, Adani Enterprises etc. Watch!

    first published: May 25, 2023 08:42 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Morning Trade

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows