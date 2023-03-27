 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market Live: Defence and defensives to hog the limelight. STT hike will continue to weigh | Opening Bell

Mar 27, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

The Nifty is poised for a positive start tracking global cues. Market participants, will, however, continue to look into the taxation of options and futures. Ace investor Sunil Singhania-owned Abakkus picks a 1.74 percent stake in TTK Healthcare, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and Butterfly Gandhimathi announce merger, Bharat Electronics’ big order win , Muthoot Finance’s probable exclusion, Phoenix Mills’ initiation report by Morgan Stanley and pharma names like Sun Pharma, Alembic Pharma and Eric Lifesciences to be in focus. @onlynickey discusses derivatives strategy with Prashant Sawant, Co-Founder of Catalyst Wealth, and fundamentals with Vikas Khemani, Founder- Carnelian Asset Advisors

