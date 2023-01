business Market live: Benchmarks pare gains amid volatility; Auto, FMCG stocks drag | Mid-day mood check Indian markets had briefly managed to beat the weak global cues as Nifty inched above 18,200 and Sensex touched 61,300. However, the benchmarks failed to hold on to the gains and retreated a tad to trade flat amid a volatile market. Auto, FMCG stocks appear to be the key culprits, while IT and PSU Bank indices seem to be capping the downside. Catch mid-day market mood check to know more about the big gainers and losers of today’s session.