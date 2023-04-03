English
    Market Live: Auto sales a mixed bag in March but FY23 ends on a high; UltraTech, Bata India in focus

    April series kicked off on a strong note as the Nifty ended above the 17300 mark on Friday. Buying was seen across sectors, with bank, financial services, IT, metal, pharma and FMCG being the lead gainers. Will the momentum continue? We decode the market technicals with Rajesh Palviya, Axis Securities and also discuss trading strategy for stocks like UltraTech Cement, Mastek and Bata India among others. We also touch base with Nitin Agrawal of Moneycontrol Pro to decode the March auto sales figures. Watch!

    first published: Apr 3, 2023 08:27 am

