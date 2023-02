business Market LIVE: Are metal stocks ready to shine again? Adani Group & Kotak Mahindra Bank in focus | Opening Bell Adani Group forges ahead with impressive comeback strategy; ACC-Ambuja announces resumption of operations in Himachal Pradesh, while Kotak Mahindra Bank leads CEO search with a consulting firm. Watch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Amar Deo Singh, Senior Vice President & AngelOne and Mayuresh Joshi, Head-Equity Research India, William O’Neil and Company about the technicals and fundamentals that can impact your trading day.